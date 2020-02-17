YWCA Westmoreland County, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, is offering the following technology classes, workshops and wellness and fitness programs starting in March.
Call 724-834-9390 to reserve a seat in the following:
Fabulously Fit after 50 for Women – Mondays and Wednesdays, March 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, 18 – 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Women Empowered, Self-Awareness and Practical Self-Defense – Tuesdays, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7 – 6 to 7 p.m.
Modern Etiquette for Today’s Girl Session I: Etiquette Everyday — March 1 – 1 to 3 p.m. Modern Etiquette for Today’s Girl Session II: Etiquette Everywhere (includes etiquette on using electronic devices)– March 8 – 1 to 3 p.m.
Modern Etiquette for Today’s Girl Session III: Dining Skills and Table Manners – March 15 — 1 to 3 p.m.
There’s Physical Therapy for that?! – March 11 – 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The Healing Potential of CBD Oil – March 12 – 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Managing Pain and Stress with Reiki and Reflexology – March 17 – 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Essentials of Personal Banking for Girls – March 25 – 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Microsoft Word 2019 – Beginners – March 2, 9, 16, 23 – 6 to 9 p.m.
Windows 10 – March 3, 10, 17, 24 – 6 to 9 p.m.
Technology Q and A for Computers, Smartphones and Tablets – March 10 – 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Private Tutoring available for computers, tablets, e-readers, smartphones. Call to schedule.
Phone Tech Support available for questions about your tablet or computer’s operating system and apps.
It is not for viruses, hardware or equipment setup.
Customized Business Computer Training. Call to schedule.
The organizers said, “We only take eight students per class. We cancel them a week before if we do not have adequate enrollment.”
Gift certificates are available for all classes.
