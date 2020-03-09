YWCA Westmoreland County, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, is offering the following technology classes, workshops and wellness and fitness programs, most starting in April. Call 724-834-9390 to reserve a seat in the following:
Essentials of Personal Banking for Girls – March 25 – 6:30 – 8 p.m.
Dr. Erica Nuckles, director of history and collections at Fort Ligonier and Braddock’s Battlefield History Center, will present a workshop on “Historic Connections to Fort Ligonier in England and Scotland” – April 1 – 6:30 — 8 p.m.
Yoga with Nancy Michaels – Thursdays, April 2 through May 7, 10 – 11 a.m.
Choosing a Financial Caregiver – April 15 – 6:30 – 8 p.m.
Balance and How it Impacts Your Life – April 14 – 6:30 – 8 p.m.
Garden Thyme – April 21 – 6:30 – 8 p.m.
Microsoft Word-Intermediate – April 1, 8, 15, 22 – 6 — 9 p.m.
Cybersecurity Tips for Everyone! – April 2 – 9:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Computer Basics – April 6, 13, 20, 27 – 6 — 9 p.m.
Ask Technology Questions and Get Answers– April 14 – 1:30 — 3 p.m.
Private Tutoring available for computers, tablets, e-readers, smartphones. Call to schedule.
Phone Tech Support available for questions about your tablet or computer’s operating system and apps. It is not for viruses, hardware or equipment setup.
Customized Business Computer Training. Call to schedule.
The organizers said, “We only take eight students per class. We cancel them a week before if we do not have adequate enrollment.”
Gift certificates are available for all classes.
