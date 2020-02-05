The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and co-presenter Seton Hill University this week announced that the 2020 Young Artists Competition Winners’ Recital will take place 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, in Seton Hill University’s Performing Arts Center in downtown Greensburg.
The event is free and open to the public. Reception will follow.
On Sunday, Feb. 2, 13 finalists competed for cash prizes and a chance to perform on the Winners’ Recital. The Feb. 9 recital will feature:
Instrumental
1st place – Lawrence Liu, flute (Fox Chapel Area HS, teacher Dan Parasky)
2nd place – Claire Stewart, cello (Indiana Area JHS, teacher Sarah Ferrell)
3rd place – AJ Schmidt, flute (Franklin Regional MS, teacher Dan Parasky)
Piano
1st place – Michelle Yan (Franklin Regional MS, teacher Tatyana Gelman)
Instrumental
1st place – Mia Heron, flute (Franklin Regional HS, teacher Dan Parasky)
2nd place – Evelyn Markle, flute (Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School, teacher Michele Boulet)
3rd place – Kaitlyn Dotson, flute (Franklin Regional HS, teacher Dan Parasky)
Honorable Mention – Audrey Lawrence, flute (Plum HS, teacher Dan Parasky)
Piano
1st place – Hannah Yan (Franklin Regional HS, teacher – Tatyana Gelman)
2nd place – David An (Greater Latrobe SHS, teacher – Edward J. Kuhn)
These performers will present a recital of pieces chosen by the judges from their audition programs. Finals judges were Jacqueline Herbein, Wendy Kumer and Christopher Marra. The preliminary judge was Christine Loughran.
About the Young Artists Competition
The Westmoreland Symphony’s Young Artist Competition has been in existence since the 1980s. In 2002, its format was changed from a concerto competition to a solo competition. It is now open to students who reside or take their private music lessons in Westmoreland or Fayette counties.
For more information, contact the Westmoreland Symphony office at 724-837-1850.
