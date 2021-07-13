WSO to present two “Live on the Lawn” concerts at Hempfield Park

The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will present “Live on the Lawn” Friday evening concerts at Hempfield Park Amphitheater.
Westmoreland Winds will perform 7 p.m. Friday, July 23. The musicians include Tom Godfrey, flute; Renate Sakins, oboe; Ryan Leonard, clarinet; Austin Sposato, horn, and Steve Ehrin, bassoon.
The final concert of the series will feature Trio Phonon on Aug. 6 with Tom Godfrey, flute; Will Teegarden, cello, and Frances Duffy, harp.
The suggested admission is $10; donations are also welcome. Pre-registration is recommended; information is available at westmorelandsymphony.org
“Live on the Lawn” concerts:
· Westmoreland Winds: Friday, July 23, 7 p.m.
· Trio Phonon: Friday, Aug. 6 – 7 p.m.
Hempfield Park Amphitheater is located at 220 Forbes Trail Road, north of Greensburg.
