WSO to present 'Rhythm of the Road' concert at Lincoln Highway Experience

The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will present a “Rhythm of the Road” concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, on the grounds of the Lincoln Highway Experience, 3435 Route 30 East, Unity Township.
The free concert, conducted by Artistic Director Daniel Meyer, features works by Joplin, Mozart, Gershwin and Cole Porter. Guests may bring their own chairs; limited seating at picnic tables is available at the museum.
“The symphony is glad to unveil this important part of local history and how it helped to spur cultural opportunities here in Westmoreland County,” said Endicott Reindl, WSO executive director.
The program:
Joplin, arr. Zinn: “Maple Leaf Rag”
Mozart: Divertimento in D, K 136
Florence Price: Andante moderato from String Quartet in G major
Vaughan Williams: “Charterhouse Suite”
Gershwin: “Lullaby”
Cole Porter, arr. Esposito: “Anything Goes”
Cole Porter, arr. Esposito: “You’re the Top”
William Grant Still: “Danzas de Panama”
The concert is sponsored in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, through the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor mini-grant program.
The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra began in 1969 when a group of community leaders and musicians assembled an orchestra for several concerts at a local high school. Now, 52 years later, the WSO brings world-class soloists to the concert stage.
Under the artistic direction of Meyer, the WSO presents a five-concert series and “The Nutcracker” at the Palace Theatre in downtown Greensburg. In addition, the WSO performs a free summer concert at St. Clair Park and a chamber music series at Hempfield Park. WSO’s Academy of Music provides educational programs for all ages. For more information, visit http://www.westmorelandsymphony.org or call 724-837-1850.
The Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor promotes and interprets the cultural, historical, natural, recreational and economic resources along the 200-mile Lincoln Highway in Westmoreland, Somerset, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin and Adams counties in Pennsylvania. Visit www.LHHC.org.
