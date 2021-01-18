WSO to hold Classical Heart livestream concert

The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra (WSO) will present Classical Heart as part of its Front Row Season beginning at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg. The digital concert will be livestreamed.
The concert features Cleveland Orchestra’s principal cello Mark Kosower performing Boccherini’s Cello Concerto No. 2 in D Major and Tchaikovsky’s Andante Cantabile in B major for Cello and Strings. The concert also features Rossini’s String Sonata No. 3 and concludes with Vaughan Williams’ Charterhouse Suite.
“Assembling a live stream season was a brand-new undertaking for us. We are thankful for the overwhelming support from the community and the hard work of our musicians and staff. Our first two concerts in this online format reached not only longtime WSO supporters, but many new viewers across the U.S. and Canada and from multiple countries as far away as Japan and Germany. It’s exhilarating to turn a challenging situation into the WSO reaching audiences we never could before,” said Endicott Reindl, executive director.
Described as “a virtuoso of staggering prowess” by the Cleveland Plain Dealer, cellist Mark Kosower is principal cello of the Cleveland Orchestra, a scholar and teacher of cello at the Cleveland Institute of Music, and the Kent/Blossom Music Festival. His many honors include an Avery Fisher Career Grant, a SONY Grant and was top prize winner in both the Rostropovich and Pablo Casals International Cello Competitions.
Artistic Director Daniel Meyer will conduct the evening’s performance. As Music Director of the Erie Philharmonic and Director of Orchestral Activities at Duquesne University he has reinvigorated orchestras with his innovative programs, engaging presence and keen musical intellect.
Concert links may be purchased for $35 and three-concert subscription packages are also available by calling the WSO Office at 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org
