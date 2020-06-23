The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s Academy of Music has announced a series of new one-hour online summer courses for students of all ages.
The courses are led by Academy of Music Director Morrie Brand and instructor Ramona Coppage and other professional musicians.
The courses will be held online through Zoom, participants will be emailed a link to the class and have until 10 a.m. the day of the class to register. The classes will be offered free to all current WYSO students/families. Non-WYSO students/families are also welcome to join for a fee of $10 per class.
WYSO CLASSICAL CHATTERS
Taught by Morrie Brand, Classical Chatters classes explore four basic periods of music — baroque, classical, romantic and 20th century:
- Tuesday, June 23, Baroque Period (3:30 p.m.) — Learn about the early years of the orchestra, the rise of instrumental music and characteristics of the music by Corelli, Bach, Vivaldi, Handel and Telemann.
- Tuesday, June 30, Classical Period (noon) — Explore the importance of form to composers of this era including the sonata-allegro form and the four-movement symphony, the classical orchestra and the music of Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert.
- Thursday, July 9, Romantic Period (3:30 p.m.) — Find out how musical form takes a back seat to “story” and the rise of a much larger orchestra and nationalism in this era of Tchaikovsky, Berlioz, Brahms, Dvorak and Mahler.
- Thursday, July 16, 20th Century (noon) — Discover the Century of “isms” Impressionism, Neo-classicism, Nationalism from newer countries, Minimalism, Eclecticism and the music of Strauss, Ravel, Stravinsky, Elgar, Charles Ives, Aaron Copland, George Gershwin and John Adams.
TECHNIQUE CLASSES
Thursday, June 25 — How to Improve my Rhythm as an Instrumentalist (1:30 p.m.)
Tuesday, July 7 — Improving Sight-Reading (noon)
Tuesday, July 14 — Improving Bow Technique for String Players (noon)
LIFE IN MUSIC CLASSES
Tuesday, July 21, How to be a Professional Musician and What their Life is Like (noon)
Thursday, July 23, The Who, How, and Why of Conducting (3:30 p.m.) — A brief history of conducting, how a conductor selects music for a concert, studies the score, prepares for rehearsals, difference between a music director and a conductor, and more.
To register, call the symphony office at 724-837-1850 or online at https://westmorelandsymphony.org/academy-of-music/summer-academy-music/
