WSO 'Live on the Lawn' series opens June 25 at Hempfield Park Amphitheatre

The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will present three “Live on the Lawn” Friday evening concerts at the Hempfield Park Amphitheatre.
The first concert on June 25 features Beo String Quartet. They will perform works including String Quartet No. 4, “Buczak” by Philip Glass, and String Quartet in G major by Florence Price.
Beo String Quartet is comprised of Jason Neukom, violin; Sean Neukom, viola; Ryan Ash, cello, and Aviva Hakanoglu.
The next two concerts feature Westmoreland Winds —
• July 23 with Tom Godfrey, flute; Renate Sakins, oboe; Ryan Leonard, clarinet; Austin Sposato, horn; Steve Ehrin, bassoon;
• Aug. 6 with Trio Phonon Tom Godfrey, flute; Will Teegarden, cello, and Frances Duffy, harp.
WSO noted, “The suggested admission is $10; donations are also welcome. Guests are limited to 250 and should pre-register for the event. Please bring chairs or blankets. No pets or outside food allowed.”
Guidelines and registration information are available at westmorelandsymphony.org
“Live on the Lawn” concerts:
• Beo String Quartet: Friday, June 25, 7 p.m.
• Westmoreland Winds: Friday, July 23, 7 p.m.
• Trio Phonon: Friday, Aug. 6, 7 p.m.
Hempfield Park Amphitheatre is located at 220 Forbes Trail Road north of Greensburg.
Pre-registration required. $10 suggested admission; donations welcome.
