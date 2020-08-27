The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra (WSO) has announced an updated and reimagined 2020-21 season under the artistic direction of Daniel Meyer. In light of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the symphony will perform five concerts at the Palace Theatre and livestream the concerts to subscribers and ticket buyers. The digital season is called “Front Row” since every seat offers added access to the musicians and conductor through a high-quality digital presentation.
“We are so pleased we can present this Front Row season and are creating a wonderful and vibrant concert experience that you can watch at home,” said Daniel Meyer, artistic director. “
We are only looking at this in a positive way, audiences can stay connected to their favorite musicians and music of the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra until we can be together again at the Palace Theatre.”
Season subscriptions are available, including packages ranging from three to five concerts.
Single tickets go on sale in mid-September. In addition to the concerts, benefits vary by level including an at-home concert guide, access to digital content, wine and wine glasses from Vinoski Winery and online happy hours with the conductor and musicians.
Subscribers will also have exclusive pre-sale access to in-person small ensemble performances.
“Above all the health and safety of our WSO patrons is our main concern. A digital-only season is the best way we can ensure the health of our patrons, musicians, and staff, while presenting the best of live, local music,” said Endicott Reindl, executive director.
“Our 52nd season of concerts begins with flutist Lorna McGhee from the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to perform Bach’s Flute Concerto.
:Next we bring you Greensburg’s favorite holiday tradition Home for the Holidays. To wrap up the season, we are bringing back the phenomenal pianist Maxim Lando for his third appearance with the WSO,” Reindl added.
All concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. online. The concert schedule includes:
Oct. 24 — CPE Bach: Flute Concerto; Lorna McGhee, flute; Walker, Lyric for Strings, and Grieg, Holberg Suite;
Dec. 19 — Home for the Holidays, celebrate the sounds of the season with your favorite holiday music
Feb. 13, 2021 — Schumann: Cello Concerto; Beethoven: Symphony No. 7
March 20, 2021 — Mozart: Clarinet Concerto; Respighi: The Birds; Copland: Music for Movies
May 1, 2021 — Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1; Maxim Lando, piano; Haydn: Symphony No. 44 in E minor
Season subscriptions are available by calling 724-837-1850 or visiting the WSO website at westmorelandsymphony.org.
