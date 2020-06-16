WSO announces 'Hats at Home' fundraiser

Each summer, Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra (WSO) hosts a Hat Luncheon at the Greensburg Country Club. Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the WSO will hold a “Hats at Home” fundraiser in 2020.
Co-chairpersons Karen Kohut and Diane Nickoloff invite you to join in the fashion fun online. Put on your favorite hat and post a picture on Facebook or Instagram and tag us or use the hashtag #wsohats.
The WSO will share the photos on social media and create an online photo gallery.
Linda Assard, WSO events chairperson, along with friends Sheila Caramella and Jo Ann Lightcap, began the first Hat Luncheon 19 years ago at the Greensburg Garden Center.
Recently, they gathered some of their favorite hats from the past two decades and posed for a social-distancing photo op at Linda’s home.
“We’ve had such a wonderful time gathering everyone for the Hat Luncheon every June,” Linda Assard. “Since we can’t be together this year we wanted to share photos online to raise needed funds for the WSO. We hope to see your hats — and we can’t wait to celebrate the 20th Hat Luncheon next year.”
Through the month of June, a generous donor will match all gifts up to $2,000. All proceeds benefit the mission of the WSO and its educational programs.
All donors will be recognized both in the 2021 program and on the WSO website.
For more details, visit https://westmorelandsymphony.org/support/special-events/hats-home-2020/
