Westmoreland Museum of American Art Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO Anne Kraybill Saturday issued the following statement:
“Dear friends, It is hard to believe what has transpired in one week since we announced our temporary closure. I think we are all realizing that the effects of COVID-19 will affect our daily lives for much longer than anticipated. In a continued effort to ‘flatten the curve,’ The Westmoreland Museum of American Art will be closed until further notice as we cannot anticipate when it will be safe for social gatherings.
“But that does not mean that you can’t continue to be engaged with the Museum! Here are some immediate ways to stay in touch:
“Follow us on social media (Facebook:@TheWestmoreland, Twitter: @TheWestmoreland, Instagram:@westmorelandmuseum)
“Sign up for eNews and receive updates, information and relevant resources
“Explore the permanent collection through our portal
“Read The Westmoreland’s Blog
“Read articles about past and upcoming exhibitions in Perspectives
“Create an art activity at home with your children
“Go on a Virtual Tour
“Over the past week the museum staff has met virtually to come up with online and virtual experiences, including live talks, kids classes and more. Stay tuned for more experiences as we launch those efforts over the coming weeks.
“Our administrative team continues to work remotely and for team members that are not able, we have ensured that they will continue to be compensated.
“Ensuring the health and well-being of our staff and their family, as well as our community is our number one priority. We hope these efforts will provide some peace of mind.
“If you would like to contribute to those efforts, please consider renewing your membership or becoming a new member today (new and renewed memberships will be extended for an additional 12 months after we reopen), or consider making a contribution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.