Silvia Filippini-Fantoni, Ph.D., is the Richard M. Scaife director/CEO of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, the WMAA announced over the weekend.
“On behalf of the board of trustees, we are delighted to have Silvia join The Westmoreland as The Richard M. Scaife director/CEO. She brings a wealth of experience to the role from past positions at other museums, and we look forward to the strong leadership she will provide for our organization as we look ahead to the future,” stated board President Helene Conway-Long in an email release.
Dr. Filippini-Fantoni has more than 20 years of experience in the museum field with expertise in the areas of art, education, interpretation, and community engagement. She is committed to fostering inclusive and innovative museum experiences and has a proven record of success in cultivating audience growth and diversification.
She will begin in the role at The Westmoreland in the beginning of August.
Currently serving as the deputy director, learning and engagement at The Newark Museum of Art, Dr. Filippini-Fantoni has played “a transformative role in the institution by implementing technology-based participatory and immersive experiences. Additionally, she has strengthened the museum’s community ties by fostering partnerships with local organizations, businesses and artists, resulting in a 30% increase in visitor diversity.”
“I am incredibly excited to embark on this new journey as The Richard M. Scaife director/CEO of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art. Art has the power to inspire, challenge, and connect us, and I am dedicated to ensuring that this institution continues to be a vibrant space for exploration and dialogue. I look forward to working closely with the talented team at The Westmoreland, and engaging the community through meaningful partnerships. Building upon the exceptional legacies of my predecessors, we will continue to celebrate the diversity of American art and create transformative experiences that resonate with visitors of all backgrounds,” remarked Dr. Filippini-Fantoni.
Next year will mark the 65th anniversary of The Westmoreland first opening its doors to the public in 1959. Silvia will join the museum as the fourth director in the organization’s history with Paul Chew, Ph.D., Judith Hansen O’Toole and Anne Kraybill serving in that capacity before her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.