WIU lauds Annie Sullivan Award recipient

The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit recently announced the 2020-21 recipient of the Annie Sullivan Award is Jeffrey Beard, an adaptive physical education teacher at the Clairview School.
Dr. Jason A. Conway, WIU executive director, said, “Mr. Beard coordinates students and staff for annual basketball games. He also coordinates annual games with other schools such as Merakey and Clelian Heights. He is also our Special Olympics coordinator for the Clairview School.
“Mr. Beard is always open to suggestions to improve his adaptive physical education classes. For example, he received a grant from the University of Pitt for a sound system for the gym. This innovation allows for music to be played both during physical education classes and lunch. He also has added yoga to the school curriculum to help students develop another strategy to remain in control.
“Recently, Mr. Beard served as a guest speaker for a local Girl Scouts group, presenting his approaches to adaptive physical education. He took along some examples of equipment used to work with persons with a disability. He enjoyed doing this and helping the girls to earn another badge. Presently he is working with a graduate student from St. Vincent College to create an adaptive physical education curriculum that would allow a physical education major to specialize in adaptive PE practices.
“Mr. Beard is a big proponent of Special Olympics. He actively seeks out students to participate and strongly encourages families to support the efforts of our Clairview students. Mr. Beard also works with the YMCA in Greensburg to coordinate a swim program for Clairview students.
“The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit board of directors, administrative team, and colleagues congratulate Jeff Beard on this outstanding accomplishment!”
Conway noted that the 2020-21 school year awards were “delayed until we could honor them in person at the recent board meeting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.