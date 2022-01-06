WIU honors Outstanding Paraeducator Award recipient

The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit recently announced the 2020-21 recipient of the Outstanding Paraeducator Award is Elizabeth “Beth” Giesmann of the Clairview School.
WIU Executive Director Dr. Jason Conway said, “As a personal care assistant, Elizabeth ‘Beth’ creates a caring relationship with her students. When a student is receiving therapy, Beth will often develop materials for her class or dream up new ideas to beautify the Clairview School environment. In addition, she is the balloon master behind birthday celebrations in the class and our graduation ceremony each year.
“One of Beth’s students graduated in 2019. She still maintains a professional relationship with the student and the group home in which he lives. As a PCA, she is not assigned to an activity or committee. However, she is always eager to offer ideas and help in any way she can, often staying late or coming in on her own time to help. Beth is also a massive supporter of the WIU7 Foundation. She is instrumental in soliciting donations for our fundraising and awareness events.
“Beth is always cheerful and leads others with a smile. She currently assists a non-verbal student who loves to visit with many people across the Clairview School building. In addition, Beth regularly facilitates communication for many students. Finally, when a student is absent, Beth always takes another student needing assistance, eager to support all learners throughout the building.
“The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit board of directors, administrative team, and colleagues congratulate Beth Giesmann on this outstanding accomplishment!”
Conway noted that the 2020-21 school year awards were “delayed until we could honor them in person at the recent board meeting.”
