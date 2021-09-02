Westmoreland Intermediate Unit announced its recipients for the 2019-20 School Year Annie Sullivan and Outstanding Paraeducator awards Tuesday, Aug. 24.
WIU extended congratulations to Holly Tonkin, a teacher at the Clairview School honored as the Annie Sullivan Award recipient, and Cindy Davis, a classroom assistant at the Clairview School lauded as the Outstanding Paraeducator Award recipient.
“The SY 19-20 awards were delayed until we could honor them in person at the recent board meeting,” Dr. Jason A. Conway, executive director of WIU, said in an email received Monday, Aug. 30. “We will be awarding the 2020-21 awards at the September meeting.”
Tonkin teaches the elementary life skills class at Clairview. “As a more seasoned teacher, she helps to lead a team of elementary autistic support, elementary emotional support, and elementary multi-disability rooms to coordinate weekly Friday culminating activities and culminating units. From dances in their classroom to cooking in the Clairview café, our students look forward to Friday instruction and being together in a cohesive group.
“While the older students are at Rizzo’s Event Center for a Christmas dance during the holidays, she and her team take over Clairview school with stations in the multipurpose room, café and hallways. Recognizing that some of our students are more disadvantaged, Mrs. Tonkin makes sure the stations assist students with creating gifts for their family members.
“Holly creates an environment of acceptance and community within her classroom. As a result, students from classes other than Mrs. Tonkin’s classroom feel acceptance and support, and their abilities are highlighted and encouraged to make them the best version of themselves!
“Holly exemplifies caring and involvement with students by showing her care without ever allowing a student to doubt it. Sometimes a student may become bothered about their self-concept, at times struggling to communicate their discontent. People have observed Holly allowing students to make a complete statement and finish their thought before responding. In her responses, Holly describes the level of care that she has for the student and explained that even though there was a behavioral challenge, she, along with the student’s family, would still be there and would do anything they could to help the student.
“Holly is a mentor. She talks with all staff members, regardless of the length of service or area of expertise, offering the same tone and acceptance of other perspectives and beliefs.”
* * *
“Mrs. Davis arrives to work early and never hesitates to assist any person in the building that requires assistance. She has a keen awareness of the building environment and will brainstorm solutions to any situation that arises. She is a fantastic co-worker.
“Cindy leads specific student hygiene needs for all students at Clairview. She takes the initiative to schedule the students with this need to ensure students’ comfort and privacy. Cindy also makes sure that the proper supplies are there for each student. When not explicitly assisting a student, she monitors the cafeteria or offers to support any student with a personal care need.
“Mrs. Davis makes a personal and professional commitment to be present at school and for students in need. In addition, she is committed to leadership opportunities in our building and connects with others during professional learning opportunities.
“Mrs. Davis leads others with smiles and excitement to support all students. Mrs. Davis also helps with extra activities with Clairview, such as our craft show and holiday parties.
“Only Mrs. Davis takes two bathrooms and decorates them for motivation and learning. She does this with consideration to the schoolwide behavior support, our schoolwide units, and the school year’s seasons. One such decoration is the 100th day of school countdown.”
