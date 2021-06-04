Wilkes University awarded nearly 700 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 74th spring commencement ceremonies from May 28 to 30, the Wilkes-Barre campus reported this week.
To honor those earning their degrees and accommodate their families, six in-person ceremonies for students receiving doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees were held during Memorial Day weekend.
Jacob Guiher of Derry (15627) received a master of science in education.
