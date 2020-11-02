The YWCA of Westmoreland County, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, is offering technology classes and wellness and fitness programs in November.
The YWCA will be following coronavirus-related CDC guidelines, including wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. Call 724-834-9390 to reserve a seat in the following classes:
Fabulously Fit After 50 for Women Virtual Zoom Class — 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Nov. 16, 18, 23, 25, 30, and Dec. 2;
Essentials of Personal Banking for Girls — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4;
There’s Physical Therapy for That? — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 12;
Windows 10 — 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Nov. 4, 11, 18;
Microsoft Publisher — 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Nov. 9, 16, 23;
Microsoft Excel for Beginners — 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 9, 16, 23;
Microsoft Word for Beginners — 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 3, 10, 17, 24;
Google Docs, Sheets and Drive — 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 5, 12, 19;
Cybersecurity Tips for Everyone — 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 18;
Ask Technology Questions and Get Answers — 1:30 to 3 p.m. Nov. 10.
Private tutoring is available for computers, tablets, e-readers and smartphones. Customized business computer training is also available. Call to schedule. Gift certificates are available for all classes.
The purpose of the YWCA Computer Center is to ensure that all people, especially women and girls, have access to computer technology that is often necessary for success at work, school and home. Free parking is available on-site.
