The YWCA of Westmoreland County, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, is offering the following technology classes and wellness & fitness programs starting in October.
The YMCA will be following coronavirus-related CDC guidelines, including wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. Call 724-834-9390 to reserve a seat in the following classes:
Yoga with Nancy Michaels — 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Oct. 15 through Nov. 19;
Fabulously Fit After 50 for Women Virtual Zoom Class — 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 19, 21, 26, 28, and Nov. 2 and 4;
Choosing a Financial Caregiver — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 14;
Osteoporosis: Get the Facts About Prevention and Treatment — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15;
Human Trafficking — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29;
Microsoft Excel for Beginners — 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22;
Microsoft Word for Intermediate Users – 6 to 9 p.m., Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22;
Windows 10 — 6 to 9 p.m, Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26;
Microsoft PowerPoint — 6 to 9 p.m., Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27;
QuickBooks — 6 to 9 p.m., Oct. 7, 14, 21;
Windows 10 — 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Oct. 28, and Nov. 4, 11, 18;
Ask Technology Questions and Get Answers — 1:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 13.
Private tutoring is available for computers, tablets, e-readers, smartphones. Customized business computer training is also available. Call to schedule.
Gift certificates are available for all classes.
