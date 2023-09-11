Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra String Ensemble hires new conductor

GREENSBURG — The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra over the weekend announced its selection of Sarah Morris Ferrell as the new Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra String Ensemble conductor. The String Ensemble focuses on teaching elementary string players the fundamentals of ensemble playing under the guidance of a conductor.
“I am honored and excited to guide these young musicians on their journey, and I am committed to nurturing their talents and inspiring them to achieve their goals,” said Mrs. Ferrell in an email release from WSO spokeswoman Joy Carroll.
Ferrell has been working as a professional cellist from a young age and performs in a variety of genres ranging from professional symphony orchestras to HBO TV music events. She regularly performs with the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Quartet, Erie Philharmonic, and Laurel Valley String Quartet.
Carroll added in her email, “Mrs. Ferrell is a professor at Seton Hill University and is in high demand as a teacher of private cello students through the SHU Community Music Program, and the Westmoreland Symphony Academy of Music. Mrs. Ferrell received her B.M. degree in cello performance from the Peabody Conservatory of the Johns Hopkins University, studying under former Baltimore Symphony Principal Cellist Mihaly Virizlay. She further received her M.M. in cello performance from Boston University, studying under Muir String Quartet cellist Michael Reynolds.”
“Sarah has long been associated with the Academy of Music and I’m so happy to have her join us in this capacity,” noted Adam Gillespie, WYSO programs director. “The return of the String Ensemble is vital to the growth and success of all WYSO programs, and Sarah is the ideal person to lead these budding musicians.”
The ensemble meets at Seton Hill University’s Performing Arts Center Sundays from 6 to 7 p.m. Students may sign up at https://westmorelandsymphony.org/string-ensemble/
The Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra was “founded in 1981 to provide area music students with a high-quality, educational experience in playing and appreciating orchestral music.”
