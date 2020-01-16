Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra Program eyes spring semester

The Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra Program offers three orchestra playing opportunities for young musicians in elementary school through high school.
• The WYSO Philharmonic is open to high school as well as advanced middle school students by audition. It meets on Wednesday evenings beginning Feb. 5 at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. Repertoire includes Beethoven’s Egmont Overture, Mussorgsky’s "Night on Bald Mountain" and Powell’s "How to Train Your Dragon Suite," plus the concerto competition winner(s).
• The WYSO Philharmonia, comprised of mostly middle school musicians, meets on Saturday mornings at Otterbein Methodist Church in Greensburg. Some of the repertoire includes Bach’s Brandenburg Sinfonia and the last movement of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 2. No audition is required, but students "must have their private teachers or band director’s recommendation," according to academy director Morrie Brand. The first rehearsal is Feb. 15.
• The WYSO String Ensemble is open to young string students who have completed a first-year method book. The Monday evening classes at Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, Old Salem Road, focus on the basics of ensemble playing and how to follow a conductor. The first rehearsal is Feb. 15, with a performance on May 11.
For more information, check out the Westmoreland Symphony website, clicking on Academy of Music. WSO contact Brand's email is morrie@westmorelandsymphony.org
The Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra Program, an educational offering of the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s Academy of Music, has been providing opportunities for area youth to perform orchestra music since 1981. The program includes the String Ensemble (elementary), Philharmonia (middle school) and the Philharmonic (mostly high school). Members of the orchestras range in age from 7 to 18. They travel from all over the region to attend weekly rehearsals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.