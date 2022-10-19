Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra Philharmonic has new conductor

The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra this week announced its selection of Adam Gillespie as the new Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra Philharmonic conductor.
He replaces Morris Brand, who is retiring from the position he has held since 2007.
“I cannot wait to begin working with this fantastic group of young artists — continuing in the traditions of musical and educational excellence set forth by music director Morrie Brand,” said Gillespie.
WSO noted, “Mr. Gillespie brings a wealth of teaching, performing, and conducting experience to the position. He is a professional trumpet player and performs throughout the Pittsburgh region. He earned a Master of Music in trumpet performance from Carnegie Mellon University and a Bachelor of Music in performance from Alderson Broaddus University.
Gillespie maintains a private studio, serves on faculty at Carnegie Mellon University School of Music, serves as a section coach for the CMU All-University Orchestra and has worked with the Pittsburgh Youth Concert Orchestra.
“The search committee was presented with a difficult task, as we fielded several highly qualified candidates. What ultimately set Adam apart was his ability to positively engage with our young musicians. He is also a superb conductor and musician – all of these qualities combined made him the ideal choice. We are all so excited for the future direction of the WYSO,” said Natalie Ann Kasievich, executive director.
Gillespie begins his new role this Oct. 19 and will conduct the WYSO fall concert Nov. 20 at Seton Hill University’s Performing Arts Center.
“Thank you to Natalie Kasievich, board members and search committee for all the time, effort and authenticity shown throughout this entire process. Westmoreland County is truly lucky to be home to such a wonderful arts organization,” Gillespie said.
Brand became the WYSO music director in the fall of 2007, and over the years has greatly expanded the program. In addition to making the WYSO Philharmonic the flagship ensemble of the program, he created the String Ensemble in 2010 for beginning string players and the WYSO Philharmonia for middle school students in 2015. New summer offerings include the WYSO All-String Orchestra (2016) and the WYSO Wind Ensemble (2017). Also offered as part of the WYSO Program is the Concerto Competition for Philharmonic members and a WYSO Solo and Ensemble Recital at season’s end for both orchestras.
To learn more, visit westmorelandsymphony.org.
