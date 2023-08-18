Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra Philharmonia hires a new ccnductor

The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Wednesday announced its selection of Jorie Butler-Geyer as the new Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra Philharmonia conductor.
She replaces Morrie Brand, who is retiring from the position he has held since 2007.
“I’m thrilled to be a new member of the WYSO family, and I’m looking forward to making music with the young artists of tomorrow,” said Butler-Geyer.
Born into a musical family, the violinist has performed in orchestral and chamber music concerts on three continents, and was recently appointed principal second violin of the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra.
Additionally, she is the first violinist of the Pittsburgh-based Academy String Quartet, and regularly performs as a member of the Erie Philharmonic and Canton Symphony. She is also a member of the Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra, based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. In 2018, she was Chamber Artist-in-Residence at Strings Music Festival in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, performing as a member of Quartet Bellini.
Butler-Geyer received both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music and completed her Master of Music degree at Roosevelt University’s Chicago College of Performing Arts.
Butler-Geyer will begin her new role conducting the Philharmonia on Sept. 3, 2023, and will conduct in the fall concert on Nov. 19.
Young musicians are invited to learn more about the ensemble and apply. The Philharmonia is made up of “middle school students playing in an intermediate ensemble of woodwinds, brass and strings.”
“I can’t wait to work with Jorie!” said Adam Gillespie, WYSO programs director. “She is a fantastic musician and educator with a wealth of experience that will inspire our students and elevate their performance to new heights. We will work in tandem to continue Morrie Brand’s amazing legacy, and my hope is that this is one of many positive steps toward a more vibrant, diverse and accessible WYSO program.”
About Westmoreland Symphony Youth Orchestra
The WYSO was founded in 1981 to provide area music students with “a high-quality, educational experience in playing and appreciating orchestral music,” according to WSO spokeswoman Joy Carroll.
Learn more at https://westmorelandsymphony.org/youth-orchestra-program/
