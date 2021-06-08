Westmoreland Symphony's 19th Hat Luncheon Saturday

Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s annual Hat Luncheon returns to Greensburg Country Club on Saturday, June 12.
Co-chairpersons Karen Kohut and Diane Nickoloff welcome guests to the champagne reception beginning at 11 a.m. and the luncheon at noon. The event will be held on the spacious outdoor porch area and ballrooms.
In addition to gift baskets and silent auction items, guests may purchase a raffle ticket to win gift certificates from Berks Menswear and Larrimor’s.
“We are thrilled to gather together again for a fun afternoon of friends, great food, cocktails and lots of fashionable hats, all to support the symphony,“ said Linda Assard, WSO board member and a founding member of the event’s planning committee.
The program will include recognition of the day’s Underwriters; to date, they include ComDoc, Composide Inc, Kepple-Graft Funeral Home Inc., McDowell Associates Insurance and Sterling Distribution.
Tickets are $75 each and may be reserved by contacting the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or register online at westmorelandsymphony.org
RSVP is required; seating is limited.
All proceeds benefit the mission of the WSO and its educational programs. Sponsorships are also available.
The WSO follows all applicable CDC and Pennsylvania Health Guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.