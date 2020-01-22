The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will present “Parisian Valentine” on Saturday, Feb. 15, in the Palace Theatre, downtown Greensburg.
“We celebrate the return of the wonderful pianist Maxim Lando, who made such an impression on us all for our 50th-season Opening Night that we had to bring him back to the Palace Theatre as soon as possible to play Saint-Saëns’ charming and virtuosic 2nd Piano Concerto,” said Daniel Meyer, WSO artistic director.
The 7:30 p.m. concert opens with Stravinsky’s Pulcinella Suite followed by Maxim Lando performing Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No 2. The concert concludes with Mozart’s Symphony No. 40.
“I can’t wait to return to Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra to perform Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 2 with Daniel Meyer conducting on a special ‘Parisian Valentine’ concert at The Palace Theatre!” said Lando. “I had a blast with this orchestra last year, loved getting to know the community, and I’m so happy to be invited back for more music making.”
The 17-year-old pianist’s most recent accolade is the prestigious 2020 Gilmore Young Artist Award. He first received national attention at the age of 14, appearing on the piano bench alongside Lang Lang to perform the parts intended for Lang’s injured left hand, on tour and at Carnegie Hall’s Gala Opening Night with the Philadelphia Orchestra. The collaboration was chronicled in The New York Times.
Lando won First Prize and four special prizes at the 2018 Young Concert Artists International Auditions. He recently opened the 2019-20 Young Concert Artists Series with recital debuts in Washington, D.C., at the Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theater, and in New York in the Peter Marino Concert at Carnegie’s Zankel Hall. He was also just named Musical America’s “New Artist of the Month” for January 2020.
Meyer will conduct the evening’s performance. As music director of the Erie Philharmonic and director of orchestral activities at Duquesne University he has “reinvigorated orchestras with his innovative programs, engaging presence and keen musical intellect,” noted the WSO.
Ticket for the concert range from $16 to $61 and may be purchased at the door or can be reserved by calling the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org Student rush tickets are $5 at the door with valid ID.
The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra began in 1969 when a group of community leaders and musicians assembled an orchestra for several concerts at a local high school. Now, 51 years later, the WSO brings world-class soloists to the concert stage. Under the artistic direction of Meyer, the WSO presents four classical concerts and one holiday pops, all in the Palace Theatre in downtown Greensburg. The WSO’s Academy of Music provides educational programs, including the Young People’s Concert, Summer Philharmonic, Youth Orchestras, and private lessons. For more information, visit www.westmorelandsymphony.org or call 724-837-1850.
