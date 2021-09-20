The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra announced its Autumn Rhapsody gala event is slated for Friday, Oct. 15, at Westmoreland Country Club with guest auctioneer Paul Steigerwald, an Emmy award-winning American sportscaster.
The honorary chair is Sean Cassidy, and the special events chair is Linda Assard. Auction co-chairpersons are Diane Nickoloff and Jody Keating.
Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by a gourmet sit-down dinner. EBT Jazz will provide musical entertainment for the evening.
Tickets are $125 per person. Guests can RSVP by calling the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or visiting westmorelansymphony.org by Oct. 4.
Live Auction items include a weeklong stay at a vacation home in Riviera Maya, Mexico, and a private dinner party with Chef Bob Sendall. Other items include a safari to the Zula Nyala Game Reserve in South Africa and Penguins tickets. Fine wines, jewelry, wearables, home accents, spa, restaurant and golf gift certificates are also part of the auction offerings.
“The WSO’s Autumn Rhapsody event is a time to gather together to celebrate the return of our wonderful patrons and supporters to the concert hall this season,” said Endicott Reindl, executive director. “I am grateful for all the support we received from the community this past year as we worked to present digital and outdoor concerts, and fundraisers like this help us to continue to share the gift of music with our neighbors.”
Westmoreland Symphony began in 1969 when a group of community leaders and musicians assembled an orchestra for several concerts at a local high school. Now, 53 years later, the WSO brings world-class soloists to the concert stage. Under the artistic direction of Daniel Meyer, the WSO presents four classical concerts and one holiday pops, all at the Palace Theatre in downtown Greensburg. The WSO’s Academy of Music provides educational programs for all ages and private lessons. For more information, visit www.westmorelandsymphony.org or call 724-837-1850.
