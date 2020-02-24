Westmoreland Symphony's 'Irish Rhapsody' concert March 14

The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will present “Irish Rhapsody” on Saturday, March 14, in the Palace Theatre, downtown Greensburg.
“We are thrilled to welcome Principal Flute of the Pittsburgh Symphony, Lorna McGhee, as she makes her WSO debut with the music of C.P.E. Bach paired with a St. Patrick’s Day tribute in Stanford’s Irish Rhapsody No. 1,” said Daniel Meyer, artistic director.
The 7:30 p.m. concert opens with Dublin-born composer Charles Stanford’s Irish Rhapsody followed by McGhee performing Carl Phillip Emanuel Bach’s Flute Concerto in D minor. The concert concludes with Schumann’s Symphony No. 1 “Spring.”
Scottish-born McGhee was appointed principal flute of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in 2012. Known for her “exceptionally rich and vibrant tone” (Washington Post) she has performed as guest principal with such notable orchestras as the Chicago Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, London Symphony and London Philharmonic. She is also a member of the flute faculty of Carnegie Mellon University.
Meyer will conduct the evening’s performance. As music director of the Erie Philharmonic and director of orchestral activities at Duquesne University, he has reinvigorated orchestras with his innovative programs, engaging presence and keen musical intellect.
Tickets for the concert range from $16 to $61 and may be purchased at the door or can be reserved by calling the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org. Student rush tickets are $5 at the door with valid ID.
Masterclass Open to Public
McGhee will present a masterclass at Seton Hill Performing Arts Center 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. The public is invited to join the audience for this free event.
RSVP to 724-837-1850.
This appearance of Altus artist McGhee has been made possible, in part, through an educational grant from Altus Flutes. McGhee performs exclusively on Altus flutes.
The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra began in 1969 when a group of community leaders and musicians assembled an orchestra for several concerts at a local high school. Now, 51 years later, the WSO brings world-class soloists to the concert stage. Under the artistic direction of Meyer, the WSO presents four classical concerts and one holiday pops, all at the Palace Theatre in downtown Greensburg.
The WSO’s Academy of Music provides educational programs, including the Young People’s Concert, Summer Philharmonic, Youth Orchestras, and private lessons. For more information, visit www.westmorelandsymphony.org or call 724-837-1850.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.