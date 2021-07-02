“Summer Sparklers,” a free annual outdoor concert, will be presented by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra on Friday, July 9, at St. Clair Park’s Robertshaw Amphitheater in downtown Greensburg.
Conducted by WSO Artistic Director Daniel Meyer, the 7 p.m. program features patriotic favorites, pops and many more. The concert is free; donations are accepted.
“All of us at the WSO are thrilled to welcome back the community to enjoy our free summer concert that is a favorite annual tradition in Greensburg,” said Endicott Reindl, executive director. “We are also very excited to make some big announcements, including the long-awaited return to in-person concerts at the Palace Theatre. So, bring a chair, blanket, picnic basket, and enjoy summer at this evening concert.”
“Summer Sparklers” program includes:
Key: “The Star-Spangled Banner”
Offenbach: Overture to “La Belle Hélène”
Bizet: L’Arlésienne Suite No. 2
Mancini: A Tribute to Henry Mancini
Bennett: “The King & I”
Arr. Custer: Beach Boys Medley
Gould: “American Salute”
Stephenson: “Sing Along, America”
John Williams: Selections from “E.T.”
Sousa: “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.