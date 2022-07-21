The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra announced Tuesday an opening for conductor of the Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra Program’s Philharmonic.
“The Philharmonic is the ‘flagship’ orchestra of the WYSO Program, and is comprised of high school students and advanced middle school students,” said Morrie Brand, the current WYSO Philharmonic conductor. “The youth orchestra program is the largest component of the WSO's Academy of Music, which exists to share the joys of classical music-making for area youths and adults alike.”
Brand will step down this fall once the new conductor is in place. Serving as music director of the WYSO Program since 2007, Brand greatly expanded the youth orchestra program from one ensemble to a program that also includes the Philharmonia, a mostly middle school orchestra; a String Ensemble for elementary students, and Summer Strings and Summer Wind Ensemble for both middle and high school students. He plans to continue conducting these ensembles into the near future.
“I’ve greatly enjoyed conducting the orchestra and look forward to working with a new team member in this role,” said Brand.
The WYSO Philharmonic rehearses on Wednesday evenings at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, Old Salem Road, and performs its concerts at the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center. WYSO was founded in 1981 by then WSO Music Director Kypros Markou.
For complete details about the job opportunity and application process, visit the WSO website, https://westmorelandsymphony.org/about-us/employment-opportunities/
The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra began in 1969 when a group of community leaders and musicians assembled an orchestra for several concerts at a local high school. Now, 54 years later, the WSO brings world-class soloists to the concert stage. Under the artistic direction of Daniel Meyer, the WSO presents four classical concerts and one holiday pops, all at the Palace Theatre in downtown Greensburg. The WSO’s Academy of Music provides educational programs for all ages, according to WSO spokeswoman Joy Carroll.
For more information, visit www.westmorelandsymphony.org or call 724-837-1850.
