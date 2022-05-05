Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra announces new executive director

The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra board this week announced its selection of Natalie Ann Kasievich as the new executive director.
Ms. Kasievich’s education includes a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from Wheeling Jesuit University and a master’s degree in public management from the H. John Heinz III College, Carnegie Mellon University. Her most recent position was as an engagement leader for Thrivent Financial. She is also the former board president of the Edgewood Symphony and former executive director of the Portiuncula Foundation.
Ms. Kasievich is a lifelong musician and has always been drawn to orchestral settings as a violinist. She has studied the violin since age 4 and began playing orchestral music at 9 with Three River’s Young People’s Orchestra (TRYPO) Symphonette. She continues to play locally as a freelance violinist and with the Edgewood Symphony Orchestra (ESO).
Additionally, in her tenure as board president of the Edgewood Symphony she was “an integral part in doubling the operating budget and overseeing tremendous growth in artistic quality, audience attendance, and fund development,” according to WSO spokeswoman Joy Carroll.
“The search committee was impressed with Natalie’s musical knowledge, nonprofit leadership experience as well as her love and commitment to promoting classical music,” said Bill Friedlander, president of the WSO board of directors and member of the search committee. “After an extensive search, we decided Natalie was the ideal choice to help the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra at this point in our journey of providing high-quality music experiences as well as meaningful outreach and education for our community.”
“It’s a great honor to step into this role with the WSO and help write its next chapter,” said Ms. Kasievich. “I look forward to working with our wonderful musicians, sponsors, and donors to continue the culture of excellence and community collaboration. I also look forward to meeting symphony patrons at our upcoming summer concerts at St. Clair Park and West Overton.”
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra began in 1969 when a group of community leaders and musicians assembled an orchestra for several concerts at a local high school. Now, 53 years later, the WSO brings world-class soloists to the concert stage. Under the artistic direction of Daniel Meyer, the WSO presents four classical concerts and one holiday pops, all at the Palace Theatre in downtown Greensburg, and an annual outdoor summer concert at St. Clair Park. WSO’s Academy of Music provides educational programs for all ages. For more information, visit the symphony’s website www.westmorelandsymphony.org or call 724-837-1850.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.