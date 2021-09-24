Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, under the artistic direction of Daniel Meyer, announces its 2021-22 season beginning on Oct. 23. The WSO presents five Saturday evening concerts at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
After presenting a livestream season due to the pandemic, the orchestra returns to in-person concerts at the Palace Theatre, but the option of watching online will also remain available. “We are thrilled to be able to get back to performing live at the Palace Theatre, but as in last season, if preferred, you will be able to attend our concerts from the comfort of your own home. I hope you will find this season filled with great music and wonderful guest artists in our historic concert hall. We are excited to present fantastic guests like violinist Jennifer Frautschi, accordion virtuoso Hanzhi Wang and brilliant young American pianist Michael Brown," said Daniel Meyer, WSO artistic director.
The WSO also announced the return of two holiday favorites - "Home for the Holidays" concert on Dec. 18, and "The Nutcracker" featuring Texture Contemporary Ballet on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
"It is a beautiful thing when artists, people and organizations come together," said Alan Obuzor, artistic and executive director of Texture Contemporary Ballet and Texture Ballet School. "I'm very excited for Texture and the WSO to be collaborating to present the timeless holiday tradition of 'The Nutcracker.'"
Season subscriptions are on sale now, starting at just $64. Single tickets and digital access tickets are available by calling 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org. Student rush tickets for classical concerts only are $5 night of show with valid ID.
"The Nutcracker" tickets are available through the Palace Theatre box office, 724-836-8000.
WSO 2021-22 Season at Palace Theatre
Concerts at 7:30 p.m. with exception of "The Nutcracker."
• Opening Night – Oct. 23
Mozart: Overture to "The Marriage of Figaro"
Saint-Saëns: Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor
Jennifer Frautschi, violin
Sibelius: Symphony No. 2
• "The Nutcracker" – Dec. 11, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
featuring Texture Contemporary Ballet
Experience the magic of the holidays as it comes to life on stage in "The Nutcracker" with the area’s only live-orchestra production.
• "Home for the Holidays" – Dec. 18
Celebrate the sounds of the season featuring the All-Star Choir of Westmoreland County and special guests.
• "In the Key of Love" - Feb. 12
Dukas: Overture to "La Péri"
Ravel: Piano Concerto in G
Michael Brown, piano
Franck: Symphony in D minor
• Nuevo Tango - March 26
Arriaga: Symphony in D major
Turina: "The Bullfighter’s Prayer"
Piazzolla: Aconcagua: Concerto for Accordion
Hanzhi Wang, accordion
• "Beethoven’s Brilliance" – April 23
J.S. Bach: Suite in G Minor
Hilary Tann: "With the Heather and Small Birds"
Beethoven: Mass in C
WSO Chamber Choir, soloists from the Pittsburgh Opera.
