GREENSBURG — The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra board Tuesday announced its selection of Michael Rozell as the new executive director.
In her email release, WSO spokeswoman Joy Carroll noted, "Mr. Rozell’s involvement in Westmoreland County's arts scene spans over three decades. He served as an educator for more than 30 years and was the fine arts department head for the Belle Vernon Area School District. He was also an adjunct teacher for the Seton Hill University department of music and is the former president of the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 1. Mr. Rozell’s education includes a bachelor’s degree in music education (majoring in piano with a secondary concentration in voice) from St. Vincent College and studied conducting under Dr. Jack Stamp in the master's degree program at Indiana University of Pennsylvania."
Rozell is a lifelong musician who sings baritone as a soloist and in various choirs, including Voces Solis, a premier chamber choir in Pittsburgh. He also plays the piano as an accompanist and is a freelance music director of community theater.
“I am thrilled to welcome Michael Rozell as the WSO’s new executive director,” said Daniel Meyer, WSO artistic director. “Michael has proven himself over his highly successful tenure as a musician, conductor and administrator, garnering accolades and respect from his students and colleagues through his tireless work with the Belle Vernon Area School District. Michael is not new to the WSO family, as he has sung with the WSO Chamber Choir and has led the All-Star Choir that performs with us for 'Home for the Holidays.' I know he will thrive in this new role with the WSO, and I look forward to a productive and fruitful relationship over the coming years.”
“As a dedicated advocate for the arts in Westmoreland County, I am confident that my experience, leadership and passion make me an excellent fit for this prestigious role,” commented Rozell. “I look forward to meeting symphony patrons and building on the musical legacy of the WSO.”
The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra began in 1969 when a group of community leaders and musicians assembled an orchestra for several concerts at a local high school. Now, 55 years later, the WSO brings world-class soloists to the concert stage. Under the artistic direction of Meyer, the WSO presents four classical concerts and one holiday pops, all at the Palace Theatre in downtown Greensburg.
WSO’s Academy of Music provides educational programs for all ages.
For other information, visit www.westmorelandsymphony.org or call 724-837-1850.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.