The Westmoreland Museum of American Art will hold its first Virtual Community Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6. The events will be held online via the museum’s Facebook and YouTube accounts; programs will occur virtually throughout the day.
The event schedule includes:
Part 1, beginning at 10 a.m., Restorative Yoga for Beginners with Dub Yoga Plus — Try doing some Restorative Yoga for Beginners with Dub Yoga Plus, a studio celebrating community and fostering a space where all are welcome.
Salt Painting Art Activity — What materials that would be helpful to follow along include: Food coloring (or watercolor paints), Elmer’s Glue, cardstock paper or cardboard (regular paper will not be strong enough), paint brushes, a cup for water and a paper plate for palette.
Part 2, beginning at 11 a.m., Greensburg-Hempfield Library Children’s Book Storytime — Stories read will include “King of Kindergarten” by Derrick Barnes and “I Believe I Can” by Grace Byers.
Part 3, beginning at 11:30 a.m., musical performance — Elizabeth Harris (she/they) is a private practice music therapist, music instructor and performer under the moniker “fig.” She loves writing songs about queer yearning, as well as writing about music’s emotional impact on the human person.
Blanket and Board: Food inspired by the museum’s collection — Tierra Throne and Colleen Peddycord of Blanket & Board will create a charcuterie board inspired by the museum’s still life collection.
Paint your Profile Picture with Watercolors: How to Paint Yourself in an Anime Style with Trenita Finney — A workshop to help you add anime flare to your style using watercolors. Your reference can be your profile picture, we’ll be painting from our phones. Bringing a printout is fine as well. Materials that would be helpful to follow along include: watercolors, a clean palette, watercolor brushes, colored pencils or markers, watercolor paper.
Part 4, beginning, 1 p.m., Greensburg-Hempfield Library Children’s Book Storytime — The story shared will be the short biography Dave the Potter: Artist, Poet, Slave by Laban Carrick Hill.
Part 5, beginning, 1:30 p.m., Coffee Filter Butterfly Art Activity — What materials that would be helpful to follow along include: coffee filters, food coloring (or watercolor paint), paint brushes, some type of palette or plate, cup of water and pipe cleaner.
Kids Yoga by Dub Yoga Plus — During Kids Yoga, children will have the opportunity to learn a myriad of yoga poses.
Exact start times of each program will be provided by Monday, Aug. 31.
