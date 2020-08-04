After a temporary closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Westmoreland Museum of American Art will reopen to the public Wednesday, Aug. 5, with new operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and new safety policies and procedures.
The first hour of each day, from 10 to 11 a.m. will be reserved for high-risk individuals to visit the museum.
This past weekend, museum members and essential workers were treated to a special Museum Members & Essential Workers Reopening Weekend event.
Advance online registration for museum admission has now been instituted. Advance registration will help to maintain required capacity levels in gallery spaces and all other areas of the museum and will allow for proper social distancing of visitors.
Admission to the museum remains free. One may register for the free timed ticketing admission on the museum’s website at thewestmoreland.org/visit.
The museum appreciates the cooperation of visitors in following the new safety policies and procedures when visiting the museum.
Due to the fluidness of circumstances and guidance related to COVID-19, it is possible that these policies and procedures may need to be changed, and therefore the museum advises visitors to recheck thewestmoreland.org/covid-19 on the day of one’s visit for the most up to date information.
The following is the list of new policies and procedures being implemented at The Westmoreland to ensure the safety of museum visitors and staff:
- Masks or face coverings, which cover both one’s mouth and nose, are required for entry to the Museum and must be worn at all times by museum visitors and staff.
- Advance online registration is required for visiting the museum; this includes the first hour of admission from 10 to 11 a.m., which is reserved for high-risk individuals.
- Visitors, not in the same party, and staff must stay at least 6 feet apart from others when moving throughout the museum;
- Visitors and staff are reminded to follow recommendations for proper hand washing, which are posted in the restrooms;
- The museum’s Café Marchand will not be open at this time;
- To minimize contact with high-touch surfaces, the museum has temporarily eliminated hands-on art activities and therefore closed the Center for Creative Connections;
- Visitors should leave all non-essential items in their vehicle or at home before entering the museum. Storage lockers will not be available;
- If one is sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days, please follow quarantining guidance, and therefore please do not plan a visit to The Westmoreland until you have been symptom-free for at least 14 days.
Additionally, the museum will support a safe space by implementing:
- Thorough daily cleaning and sanitizing of the museum, including continual cleaning of high touch areas throughout the day;
- Access to hand sanitizer stations throughout the museum;
- Addition of floor markers in key areas with reminders about maintaining proper social distancing of 6 feet;
- Addition of Plexiglas barriers at the Lobby Welcome Desk and Museum Shop register;
- Limits on the number of people allowed in gallery spaces and all other areas of the museum.
If one has a medical condition that prohibits wearing a mask or face covering, they are asked to schedule their visit by calling 724-837-1500 ext. 116 during the museum’s new operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Wednesday through Sunday), beginning Wednesday, Aug. 5.
