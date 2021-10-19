Cary Bohl and Kim Edward Miller have been appointed to the board of directors of the Westmoreland Land Trust.
Bohl is an active conservation volunteer who lives in Murrysville. Betsy Aiken, WLT executive director, said Bohl has "generously given her time and energy over the years in service to other environmental and outdoor organizations, including the Westmoreland Conservancy, the Municipality of Murrysville’s Environmental Advisory Board and the Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation."
A graduate of Miami University of Ohio with a bachelor of science degree in marketing, Cary and her husband, Ken, have three adult children.
Miller, of Ligonier, is a full-time farmer who raises grass-fed beef. He volunteers with both the Westmoreland Conservation District and the Smart Growth Partnership of Westmoreland County as treasurer and chair, respectively. He previously served in volunteer leadership positions with the Pennsylvania Association of Sustainable Agriculture, the Laurelville Retreat Center and the Pennsylvania Farmers Union.
Bohl and Miller join 15 other volunteer members on the board of the Westmoreland Land Trust. To maintain a board whose members’ terms of service is staggered, Bohl and Miller will initially serve a partial term, which began when they were elected and will conclude on Dec. 31, 2022. At that time they will be eligible to be nominated for a full three-year term.
