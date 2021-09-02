Pam Curtin, Westmoreland Historical Society education and interpretation manager, announced two upcoming events:
• Virtual historic house tour: “Gone But Not Forgotten” is slated for 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
Ticket sales, $25 each, will benefit the Westmoreland Historical Society.
Do you have memories of a favorite building in Westmoreland County that has vanished? The Westmoreland Historical Society will take participants on a virtual tour, “Gone But Not Forgotten,” of houses and hotels from across the county that have been lost, but made a lasting impression. Join the virtual house tour program this year. In addition to photos of the exteriors and some interiors, learn about the county’s history, the stories of the original owners, how the style and architecture of the building provide clues to its history, and the importance of preserving the built environment.
This year’s tour is presented by Mary and Calvin Pollins, long-term supporters of the Historic House Tour.
“Gone But Not Forgotten” highlights nearly 20 buildings that once stood such as the McComb and Saxman residences in Latrobe, Cabin Hill and Rose Fountain Farm in Greensburg, Mountain View Hotel in Unity Township and Belvedere Hotel in Oklahoma Borough as well as properties in Scottdale, Mount Pleasant, New Kensington, Laughlintown and other areas.
Reservations are required; call 724-836-1800, ext. 210. An email address must be provided, and a link to the virtual tour will be sent to one email address for each payment. Credit card payment will be accepted over the phone by calling 724-836-1800, ext. 210. Checks are payable to Westmoreland Historical Society, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
• Outdoor Toast the Tour Cocktail Party will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at William Steel Farmhouse, Hannastown/Totteridge area
Ticket sales, $75 apiece, benefit the Westmoreland Historical Society.
The party, with “heavy hors d’oeuvre” catered by Rizzo’s Malabar Inn, is at the historically designated 1866 farmhouse.
The home was the centerpiece of a lucrative working farm operation of the locally prominent Steel family for generations. In 1992, Tamas and Susan Tanto purchased the property and revived the house and outbuildings. They also added a new chapter to the farm’s long history with the establishment of a golf course and residential community.
Tickets for “Toast the Tour” are $75. Attendees will be expected to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
Space is limited, so advance reservations are required by calling the Westmoreland Historical Society office at 724-836-1800 x210.
Proceeds from the party and special tour of vanished buildings benefit the Westmoreland Historical Society’s history preservation and education projects.
Keep up to date on activities and events on www.westmorelandhistory.org, on Facebook, on Twitter @WCHistory, and on Instagram @WestmorelandHistory. For more information about Historic Hanna’s Town and the Westmoreland Historical Society, call at 724-836-1800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.