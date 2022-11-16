The Westmoreland Historical Society has partnered with the Smithsonian-affiliated Senator John Heinz History Center and 14 other museums, libraries and cultural organizations across the region to activate the connection between history and civics education.
The Westmoreland Historical Society is proud to join the Civic Empathy Project, part of the History Center’s America 101 civics initiative that was undertaken by the History Center Affiliates Program, which includes more than 125 regional organizations dedicated to preserving local culture and history.
As part of this pilot project, the Westmoreland Historical Society worked closely with History Center curators and educators to develop physical and virtual exhibits that inspire visitors to build empathy and take action to further civic engagement.
The Westmoreland Historical Society exhibit features an engraved silver spoon and some pottery shards that were recovered during archaeological excavations at Historic Hanna’s Town to explore the history of slavery in Pennsylvania. These small artifacts are used to tell a big story that is little known. Partnering with the Blackburn Center, a QR code enables observers to consider human trafficking as a form of modern-day slavery.
The Westmoreland Historical Society is also working with the History Center to develop a virtual exhibition on the Google Arts & Culture platform that will launch in 2023.
All exhibit summaries can be viewed at https://visithei.nz/CivicEmpathy.
The Civic Empathy Project is generously supported by a Tomorrow Grant from The Grable Foundation.
The History Center’s America 101 initiative empowers audiences to engage critically with contemporary civic issues through exhibitions, digital learning, curriculum and public programs.
The Westmoreland Historical Society is the only historical society in Westmoreland with a countywide mission. County history is shared with an eye toward showing how local stories connect to national and world history. This is accomplished through exhibits, programs, a local history and genealogy library, research services and the management of Historic Hanna’s Town, a Westmoreland County park with a partially reconstructed Revolutionary War-period village listed on the National Register of Historic Places. westmorelandhistory.org.
The Heinz History Center, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution and the largest history museum in Pennsylvania, presents American history with a western Pennsylvania connection. The History Center and Sports Museum are located at 1212 Smallman St. in the city’s Strip District. The History Center’s family of museums includes the Sports Museum; the Fort Pitt Museum in historic Point State Park, and Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, a National Historic Landmark located in Avella, Washington County. heinzhistorycenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.