This year’s signature fundraising event hosted by Westmoreland/Frick Hospital Foundation also raises hope for patients in need of cancer care.
Join Excela Health and the foundation as they present Black Tie for Hope 6 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Greensburg Country Club, 309 Pleasant Valley Road near Jeannette, to benefit state-of-the-art oncology services for the community.
Among the evening’s special guests is former Pittsburgh Steelers’ All-Pro offensive lineman and current ESPN-Pittsburgh radio broadcaster Tunch Ilkin.
The organizers said, “Attendees will enjoy an elegant, magical evening featuring sumptuous food and rousing games of chance with players competing for prizes based on their evening’s winnings, while proceeds are earmarked for upgrades in technology and services needed in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.”
Cost is $200 per person.
Sponsorship opportunities begin at $1,000 and include admission tickets and a private VIP reception featuring Ilkin, a 14-year veteran of the National Football League.
Patrons can enjoy casino games, a life-size Operation game, and simulated horse races during the evening.
To register online, visit Excela Health.org and search Black Tie.
For reservations, or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities contact the Westmoreland Hospital/Frick Foundation, 724-832-4140.
Reservations are requested by March 23 as seating is limited.
