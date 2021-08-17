Westmoreland Cultural Trust will welcome back live music fans for WCT’s third annual Greensburg Music Fest on Saturday, Aug. 28. The free event features more than 20 local bands performing on four stages in the downtown cultural district from 12:30 to 9 p.m., alongside food trucks, an artist market, and vendors.
“Westmoreland Cultural Trust is committed, now more than ever, to offer great, accessible entertainment for the community,” said Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO April Kopas. “WCT’s Greensburg Music Fest showcases the variety and caliber of talent we have locally and celebrates the return of live performances.”
The Palace Theatre will host headliners Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors at 6 p.m. This general admission event is free to the public with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.
“Sun King Warriors and I are grateful and pleased to be back on The Palace stage for WCT’s Greensburg Music Fest,” commented Jim Donovan of Sun King Warriors and former Rusted Root’s drummer. “I remember playing there as a teenager with Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and then again opening for The Clarks for a Big Brothers Big Sisters event a few years ago. It’s always a pleasure to play at such a beautiful and great sounding venue. As a resident of Hempfield Township, this show is extra special for me. It’s always a kick to see your friends and neighbors out in the audience!”
In addition to the free headlining event, attendees who are looking for a more exclusive experience can purchase a Royal Treatment Palace Wristband for $12. The wristband allows patrons access to The Palace Theatre, Megan’s Suite, and S&T Bank Courtyard between 1 and 5:30 p.m. for intimate performances by Joe Grushecky, Andy Davis, and Kal & Moore. Wristband holders receive a $1 discount on all drinks at Westmoreland Cultural Trust bars and a free reusable Palace Theatre cup to bring drinks into the theatre. Seating is general admission for the concerts.
Free outdoor performances will take place consecutively throughout the festival on the Live! Casino and Elegant Catering stages, located in the Helman-Ghrist Parking Lot beside The Palace Theatre and Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s Art in the Alley. The sets will include covers and original songs by regional bands. Guests can also browse the artist market while enjoying food and beverages from local vendors.
“The music scene in and around Greensburg has everything from crowd-pleasing cover bands to artists writing and performing their original music,” commented Adam Seifert, manager of corporate and community engagement at Westmoreland Cultural Trust. “We worked hard on our programming to present a lineup that represented the variety of interactive and engaging musicians in southwestern Pennsylvania.” In addition to the stages around The Palace Theatre, the Green Beacon Gallery will host bands every hour from noon to 7 p.m.
“Greensburg is seriously underrated. Our city is getting really cool lately,” said Chris Fafalios of Another Cheetah, one of the many bands performing during the festival. “I’m glad to be playing at WCT’s Greensburg Music Fest, considering it’ll absolutely be the best thing to do within hours of Greensburg!”
For more infor-mation, visit www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org
Schedule of events:
6 p.m. — Jim Donovan and Sun King Warriors (free event)
Royal Treatment Palace Wristband Holders ($12):
2 p.m. — Joe Grushecky (solo)
3:30 p.m. — Andy Davis (acoustic duo)
4:30 p.m. — Kal & Moore
12:30 p.m. WCT’s Greensburg Music Fest Kickoff
1:45 p.m. — Essential Machine
4 p.m. — Another Cheetah
5:30 p.m. — Byron Nash
8 p.m. — Buffalo Rose
1 p.m. — Gary Pratt with Bob Dugan
2:30 p.m. — Twisted Fate
4:45 p.m. — The Bricks
7:15 p.m. — Alec Henderson Band
Noon — Grey Face
1 p.m. — Rod Wilkins and the L.O.C. Band
2 p.m. — Bartlow Bros. Band
3 p.m. — Luke Weltz Band
4 p.m. — Dream Job
5 p.m. — Village Elder
6 p.m. — Normal Creatures
7 p.m. — FYD
Westmoreland Cultural Trust is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to “stimulate cultural and economic development in the Westmoreland County region, to promote the performing arts; preserve and enhance the region’s assets for the benefit of the community.”
