Westmoreland Cultural Trust unveiled its newest art installation of Wings Across Westmoreland on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Casino Theatre, 145 Lincoln St., Vandergrift.
The Vandergrift Wings feature community-specific art icons that speak to the history of the town and include images of the Casino Theatre, Riverside Drive-In, Vandergrift Arts Festival, and the Italian Festival. The Wings are housed at the theatre’s outdoor patio space and is consistently accessible to the community. This new installation complements the currently displayed glass tile mosaics by artist Daviea Davis and theatre volunteers that celebrates classic Casino Theatre performances and Vandergrift’s exceptional community layout of curved streets and buildings and greenspace.
“As we continue to bring art into communities across the county, it is truly special when we can include our fellow nonprofit arts organizations and theaters into the project,” commented WCT’s April Kopas. “Like The Palace Theatre, the Casino Theatre has provided entertainment in its community for many generations. Restored and managed by volunteers, the Casino Theatre is an excellent example of how important art is to the region.”
The Wings Across Westmoreland project began in 2018 with a large set of metal wings designed by Westmoreland Cultural Trust Incubator artist Patrick Mahoney. The wings were inspired by places and memories in Greensburg including the courthouse, The Palace Theatre and other distinctive downtown sites. They have been a backdrop for countless selfies, senior portraits and wedding photos. This interaction and community engagement inspired Westmoreland Cultural Trust in 2019 to expand the initiative beyond Greensburg and into other cities, making it countywide.
“United in Song with Miss Freddye,” an Aretha Franklin tribute, was performed at the Casino Theatre following the wings reveal. “We are very proud to be a part of the Wings Across Westmoreland network,” commented Brady Bottegal, Casino Theatre board member. “We were all honored to be chosen for a wings site and unveiling them at one of our shows just seemed appropriate.”
Funding for the wings is provided by the Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners as part of the Westmoreland County Local Arts Grant Program, Keep PA Beautiful, and Fejes Signs.
Shannon Reiter, president of Keep PA Beautiful, stated that “we are grateful to partner with Westmoreland Cultural Trust and support revitalization efforts in Vandergrift.”
“The Vandergrift Improvement Program Inc. is truly honored to be included in the Wings Across Westmoreland project here in our town,” said Marilee Kessler of VIP. “As a nonprofit resource for our main street and neighborhoods, the VIP recognizes that it is more than bricks and mortar; the arts are the heart and soul of a community.”
Other current Wings Across Westmoreland locations include Greensburg (Art in the Alley), Overly’s Country Christmas, Jeannette (Sobel’s Obscure Brewery), Ligonier (Town Hall), Youngwood (Five Star Trail), Smithton (Borough Building), and Mount Pleasant (Library).
