The borough of Smithton will be the next location for Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s Wings Across Westmoreland countywide art initiative with an unveiling ceremony planned for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
The pair of wings, featuring artwork representing the town’s vibrant history and culture, will be located on the Smithton Borough Building (615 Center St.), which serves as a central hub of the community and houses the public library, community center, borough offices and the municipal authority.
“We are excited to announce Smithton Borough’s participation in the Wings Across Westmoreland project. As Smithton goes through its revitalization, this project represents our goal to tie our rich history with our community’s hope for the future,” noted Smithton Mayor Christine Tutena, who spearheaded Smithton’s participation in the project with unanimous support by the Borough Council who voted to fund the wings. “I am hopeful the wings will serve as a seed for future art for our community canvas.”
The artwork, created by former WCT Incubator for the Arts artist Patrick Mahoney and his daughter Riley Mahoney, features historical landmarks, such as the Jones Brewing Co. building, the volunteer fire department, and the 19th-century school bell, as well as symbols of their revitalization efforts including the pollinator and wildlife habitat, and biking, hiking and water activities.
“Wings Across Westmoreland unifies our county through art and celebrates each town’s uniqueness,” remarked April Kopas, Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO. “Each set of wings chronicles the local community assets, while inspiring the creation of new traditions.”
Mayor Tutena and members of the Smithton Borough Council will be in attendance to unveil the new public art.
Prior to the ceremony, the borough will hold a bake goods and lemonade sale at 1 p.m. with all proceeds benefiting Play Smithton, a future playground that will be located within the town limits.
WCT’s Wings Across Westmoreland will continue to grow in 2021 with additional installations planned in Mount Pleasant in July and Vandergrift in August.
Current wings locations include Ligonier (Town Hall), Greensburg (Art in the Alley), Overly’s Country Christmas, Jeannette (Sobel’s Obscure Brewery) and Youngwood (Five Star Trail).
Wings Across Westmoreland was inspired by artwork in WCT’s Art in the Alley located between The Palace Theatre and the Union Trust Building on North Main Street in Greensburg. WCT Incubator artist Patrick Mahoney created a pair of wings with iconic imagery of the city including The Palace Theatre and the county courthouse. Over the years, these wings gained popularity via social media by use of the hashtag #WCTWings.
This inspired WCT to create a set of wings for other Westmoreland County cities to add beauty and art to the area and highlight what makes each town unique.
https://www.thepalacetheatre.org/westmoreland-cultural-trust/wings/
Westmoreland Cultural Trust is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to “stimulate cultural and economic development in the Westmoreland County region, to promote the performing arts; preserve and enhance the region’s assets for the benefit of the community.”
