In light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust is offering a free virtual live benefit concert this month.
Neon Swing X-perience will present “A Livestreamed Evening of Originals and Holiday Cheer from The Palace” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
The band is scheduled to play live from The Palace Theatre stage while the events are streamed to people’s homes via their digital devices.
The event are free to view, but registration is required by visiting www.thepalacetheatre.org or calling the box office at 724-836-8000.
Donations will be encouraged throughout the event to help offset the losses experienced by Westmoreland Cultural Trust and the artists because of pandemic-related cancellations and closures. For the event, a post-show virtual artist meet and greet will also be available with a $25 donation.
“Since the theatre’s closure in March, we have heard resoundingly from patrons how they truly miss live performances. Many community members have been feeling stressed and isolated due to the pandemic, so we offer these virtual events as a way for households to experience the arts and for the community to come together virtually. Music has always had a way of lifting spirits and uniting people through a shared experience,” said Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO April Kopas.
Neon Swing X-perience (NSX) was formed in 1998 by Mike Urick and focused on updating and preserving vintage American genres such as swing, rockabilly, hot jazz, horn rock, and blues. Described as “swing with sting,” NSX’s style is a raucous modernization of multiple influences all rooted in the big bands of the 1930s and 1940s.
Neon Swing X-perience released their 20th Anniversary album in 2018, a Christmas release entitled “O Howly Night” which benefited Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital, and a download-only album during quarantine entitled “Guess You Had To Be There: Unreleased, Rare, and Live Tracks” in 2020.
A concert with blues musicians The Jimmy Adler Band slated for Saturday, Dec. 12, was canceled. Guests who purchased tickets for the virtual post-show meet and greet should contact rhe Palace Theatre box office at 724-836-8000 or email boxoffice@wctrust.net. The box office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s livestreaming system, funded with support from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, enables the Trust to stream virtual performances for regional nonprofit partners, cultural organizations and local performers.
