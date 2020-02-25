Each year, The Palace Theatre is transformed for “a night of great food, live performances and festive fun” at Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s Party at The Palace. This year, the themed Masquerade Party at The Palace on Saturday, Feb. 29, will transport guests to masked celebrations from around the world.
“Party at The Palace is a fantastic evening to celebrate and support the arts while enjoying amazing food, music and company in the beautiful Palace Theatre,” remarked Peg Colosimo, chair of Party at The Palace since 2005. “The committee and staff work hard each year to ensure that guests experience a night to remember.”
Beginning at 6:30 p.m., VIP guests will attend a Masquerade Ball on the Palace stage where they will indulge in hors d’oeuvres from Elegant Catering and sip on champagne while EBT Jazz plays in the loge section.
At 7:45 p.m., the Stage Right Sensations will kick off the Main Event on the grand staircase. Immediately following, guests can move about the theatre and celebrate the New Orleans tradition of Mardi Gras with music by Pittsburgh favorite Walkin’ Rosie in Megan’s Suite, revel in the festivity of Venetian Carnivale in the Mezzanine or encounter the charm of a French Tea Room in Upper Megan’s Suite, while Kayla Ostaffe fills the air with harp sounds. The popular Whiskey and Cigar Tent also returns to the S&T Bank Courtyard with a selection of Wigle Whiskey spirits poured by one of their own distillery experts and complimentary cigars from Nelson Loguasto’s Cigars.
A sampling of bites from local restaurateurs awaits each guest. From delicate chocolates to savory spreads, local Westmoreland County eateries will showcase their culinary creations throughout the evening. Participating food vendors include Caffe Barista, DeLallo Italian Marketplace, DeNunzio’s Italian Restaurant, Gigi’s Signature Bakery, J.Corks, Le Jardin Gourmet Chocolates, Major Stokes, Rizzo’s Malabar Inn, SunDawg Café and Westmoreland Country Club.
As one of the largest events of the year for Westmoreland Cultural Trust, Party at The Palace is a celebration with a cause. All proceeds benefit WCT’s continued efforts to grow and enhance the arts in Westmoreland County. “We are so grateful for the support of our community and their continued belief in what we do here at the Trust,” said April Kopas, CEO of Westmoreland Cultural Trust. “We are also thankful for our wonderful volunteers who make this event so special.”
Party tickets can be purchased online at www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org or thepalacetheatre.org. Tickets are also available at the box office or by calling 724-836-8000. Tickets for the VIP Party and Main Event are $125 for Westmoreland Cultural Trust members and $150 for nonmembers. Main Event only tickets are $75 for Trust members and $85 for nonmembers.
Lead sponsors: Elegant Catering, Excela Health, FirstEnergy Foundation, J.Corks / The Headkeeper, McDowell Associates Insurance, PNC, S&T Bank, Smail Auto Group, Somerset Trust Co., Tribune-Review, Wabtec Corp.
Event sponsors: Artisan Plastic Surgery, Avolio Law Group, Bulava & Associates Insurance, Caliber Contracting, Fotorecord Print Center, Hampton by Hilton near Greensburg, Hefren-Tillotson Inc., Integrity Retirement Solutions LLC, Mobile Concepts, PWA Wealth Management, St. Vincent Summer Theatre, Sendell Motors.
Event supporters: Design 3 Architecture, Dollar Bank, the John Noble family, Major Stokes, Nelson Loguasto Cigars, Seton Hill University, Wellness on the Point, Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce and Wilson Group.
