With a full slate of shows scheduled at The Palace Theatre for the remainder of 2021, Westmoreland Cultural Trust is working to ensure a secure, welcoming environment for each guest with new health and safety protocols in place for the first official live performance on July 30.
“We are thrilled to welcome back patrons to more than 60 shows through the end of this year,” remarked Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO April Kopas. “With vaccination rates increasing and the COVID-19 transmission rate decreasing, the Trust is eager to return to hosting live, indoor performances with enhanced safety and security measures in place.”
With funding from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, the Trust is currently upgrading the Palace’s HVAC system to include CDC recommended Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UV-C) to kill airborne pathogens. The UV-C decontamination lamp system (RLM Xtreme) will deliver high-output ultraviolet energy to irradiate coils and destroy mold, bacteria and viruses. The lamps will be installed the week of July 5, prior to the Happy Together Tour performance at the end of the month.
In addition, Westmoreland Cultural Trust has implemented further steps and systems to help keep patrons, volunteers and staff healthy. The Palace Theatre’s air circulation rate has been increased, with a minimum of 15% outside air intake, ensuring the ventilation system is operating to full design capabilities in accordance with CDC filtration guidelines and an electrostatic disinfectant sprayer is currently being used to sanitize and decontaminate theatre seats and large areas. The Victory VP200ESK Professional Sprayer system utilizes electrostatic technology to evenly coat and provide disinfection directly to surfaces and hard-to-reach areas. The touchless application also reduces the risk of cross-contamination.
Following the recently lifted mask mandate, face masks will be optional for guests who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Masking is recommended for unvaccinated individuals due to the duration of the show and the close proximity to others, both during the performance and while in the lobby and in public spaces.
Signage throughout the theatre will remind guests to social distance whenever possible, wash hands frequently, and utilize the touch-free hand sanitizer stations positioned in the Main Lobby, Megan’s Suite, and Upper Megan’s Suite.
To ensure the safety of everyone entering the theatre, the Trust has increased its security protocol with enhanced screening and the addition of metal detectors. The multi-zone PMD2 Plus Elliptic detectors, purchased with funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Economic and Community Development, permit guests to pass through the devices while holding their loose pocket items, eliminating the need for high-touch surfaces such as baskets or bins. Guests are asked to remove keys, phones, change and other smaller, non-prohibited items and hold them at chest level to proceed through the entrance.
Bags under 16-by-16-by-8 inches will be permitted but are subject to search. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early and allow for extra time to get through the screening process.
Guests may visit the theatre website for a schedule of events and information on the enhanced protocols – www.thepalacetheatre.org.
