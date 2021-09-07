Westmoreland Cultural Trust is celebrating Broadway’s return with "Back to Broadway": An evening of timeless songs from classic Broadway shows. The concert will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.
The 7:30 p.m. concert, directed by Greggory Brandt, features five Broadway artists performing classic selections from the golden era of Broadway along with songs from contemporary musicals, including "Phantom of the Opera," "Les Misérables," "Wicked" and "Hamilton."
Broadway theatres are re-opening after an 18-month hiatus and Ali Ewoldt, Broadway performer and cast member, is ecstatic to celebrate the return at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. “I am so thrilled to be able to perform live again! The experience of being in a space with audience members who appreciate this music, along with other super-talented performers, is so exciting. To be able to share stories, sing beautiful music, and smile is simply an incredible gift. I can’t wait!”
The performance will be the first Broadway-centered show WCT has featured in over a year and a half. “My husband, John (Cudia), and I are so excited to be singing somewhere live for people who love Broadway and Broadway music. We look forward to celebrating the reopening by performing timeless material with this extraordinary bunch of artists,” stated Kathy Voytko, "Back to Broadway" cast member and Broadway veteran. “We are also so delighted that Broadway and regional theatres are gradually reopening, and we look forward to stepping foot on all our favorite stages very soon!”
Audiences will be treated to Broadway performers singing the songs they sang themselves on stage. “We are so excited to host such talented performers and bring Broadway to our community,” commented Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO April Kopas. “This event celebrates the return of Broadway with its selection of favorite songs and is sure to keep the audience entertained and excited about live theatre again.”
The "Back to Broadway" cast and their Broadway credits include Ewoldt ("Christine Daae," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Cosette," "Les Misérables," "The King and I"), John Cudia ("The Phantom," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Jean Valjean," "Les Misérables"), Voytko ("A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder," "Oklahoma!"), Eddie Brandt ("Little Jake," "Annie Get Your Gun," "Gavroche," "Les Misérables") and Greggory Brandt ("A Tale of Two Cities," "Enjolras/Swing," "Les Misérables").
Tickets are $20 and reserved seating. For additional ticketing information and complete artist biographies, visit www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org.
Westmoreland Cultural Trust is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to "stimulate cultural and economic development in the Westmoreland County region, to promote the performing arts; preserve and enhance the region’s assets for the benefit of the community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.