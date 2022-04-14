Westmoreland Cultural Trust expands accessible seating in Palace Theatre

Westmoreland Cultural Trust announced this week that it has increased its accessible seating capacity in The Palace Theatre, providing those with special seating needs additional options and locations when purchasing tickets to a performance.
In addition to the existing spaces in the back of the theatre, eight accessible locations were added to the front of the theatre closer to the stage area. The new locations include four in the Gold Circle section, with an additional four installed in the first rows of Orchestra Left and Right. Contiguous companion seats are also designated for these new areas.
Along with the eight additional locations, the existing accessible area in the rear of the theatre was refurbished. The floor was regraded, and a marble wall structure located behind the accessible seating was removed for better access and to expand the space.
Design 3 Architecture assisted Westmoreland Cultural Trust with planning and implementing the new accessible seats and renovation of the rear seating options.
New padded chairs with arm rests have replaced contoured plastic chairs in the Gold Circle area for increased comfort to those patrons using companion seating, as well as for the general public. Wider, armless versions are also available by request for patrons requiring additional accommodations in any accessible seating location.
“Art is universal and should be available to everyone,” said Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO April Kopas. “Increasing the accessible seating has been a top priority for the Trust and its board of directors. Being closed during COVID allowed us the time needed to renovate the existing accessible area and install the new seating options. We are thrilled to offer additional choices to ticket buyers that require alternate accommodations.”
Other inclusive initiatives currently in place at The Palace Theatre include an upgraded assistive listening system for those with hearing concerns. The infrared devices provide enhanced audio for people with cochlear implants and telecoils and can be beneficial to those with other types of hearing aids or those who simply require a higher degree of amplification. The units are available to guests at no charge during every theatre performance. The theatre is also equipped with an elevator and accessible restrooms located on the first and second floors.
Guests who need accessible seating may visit www.thepalacetheatre.org to choose their seats and purchase tickets or call the box office at 724-836-8000.
For performances that were on sale prior to January 2022, guests in need of accessible seating accommodations should contact the box office via phone to purchase a ticket. The box office is open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is also open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for phone service only.
For a complete schedule of events at the theatre and to purchase tickets, guests should visit www.thepalacetheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.