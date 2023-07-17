Effective immediately, Teresa Baughman from Unity Township has been appointed by Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s board of directors as interim chief executive officer, WCT announced Thursday evening.
Westmoreland Cultural Trust board chairman Tim Fedele added in an email release, “Teresa is a longtime Trust employee, serving the Trust and its mission in various capacities since 1995, including her most recent role as director of operations and programming for The Palace Theatre. Her talents and efforts have contributed to the development of a successful business model, which has enhanced both the regional and national talent brought to our community.”
In addition to her work on behalf of the Trust, Teresa is an active member of the community, serving on the boards of directors of Greenburg Civic Theatre and Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance, and previously Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival and Greensburg Area Cultural Council. Further, Teresa is an active member and board secretary of the Consortium of Eastern Regional Theatres Inc. (ConsERT), Pennsylvania Presenters, and the Association of Performing Arts Professionals.
The Westmoreland Cultural Trust board thanks Teresa for her “dedication to the Trust as well as her willingness to serve as interim CEO.”
A committee has been assembled to conduct a national search for a “permanent” CEO.
Westmoreland Cultural Trust is a nonprofit whose mission is to “stimulate cultural and economic development in the Westmoreland County region. The Trust promotes the performing arts and preserves and enhances our region’s assets for the benefit of the community.”
