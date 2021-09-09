Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board Green Luncheon Sept. 16

The 18th annual Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board’s Green Luncheon will be held Thursday, Sept. 16, at Pavilion 10, Twin Lakes Peach Park (Georges Station Road, Hempfield Township). Anyone who shares a desire to provide quality parks and recreation facilities in Westmoreland County is welcome to attend.
Luncheon attendees are asked to arrive by 11:30 a.m. and a buffet lunch of fresh and local foods catered by Sun Dawg Café of Greensburg will begin promptly at 11:45 a.m. The meal will be followed with a ceremony recognizing those who support the county parks through “donations and outstanding service.”
Tickets for the luncheon are $27 per person and can be purchased by calling Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation (724-830-3962) before Friday, Sept. 10.
The Green Luncheon was initiated in 2003 to honor those who generously support Westmoreland County’s 10 parks and five trails throughout the year. This year, the event will also highlight recently added and proposed recreation facilities throughout the Westmoreland County park system, such as the opening of the Giant Slide Complex at Mammoth Park, Mount Pleasant Township; construction of a premier athletic complex at Northmoreland Park; improvements to the lake walkways and retaining walls at Twin Lakes Park; a feasibility study of the “middle gap” of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail; as well as accessible improvements to restrooms and pavilions and a variety of other projects throughout the Westmoreland County park system.
This year’s Green Luncheon honorees follow. Muir, Olmstead, Hornaday and Audubon fellows are honored for their financial support, with the cumulative dollar amount of their giving determining the category.
MUIR FELLOWS ($1,000)
1st Summit Bank
Richard P. Rauso, LA
UPMC for Life
Walmart Delmont 3228
Westmoreland County Housing Authority
OLMSTEAD ($2,500)
Pennsylvania state Rep. Bob Brooks
Chick-fil-A Miracle Mile
J.J. Hauser and Sons Inc.
Scott E. Learn, DMD
The Markosky Engineering Group Inc.
Matthew Orman, Ameriprise Financial
Penn Line Service Inc.
Delaney Auto Group of Greensburg
Tender Care Learning Center
Unity Brewing
Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce
HORNADAY ($5,000)
Penn-Franklin News
Sendell Subaru
Somerset Trust Co.
AUDUBON ($10,000)
Randall Stas
Also being honored are the following Lewis Fellows, recognized for their “continued exceptional service to Westmoreland County Parks.”
Betsy Aiken
Westmoreland Heritage Trail Chapter
Greater Westmoreland County Labor Council
Aiken has been a member of the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board since 2014. She has been involved with the Murrysville March for Parks committee since 2014 and is instrumental in recruiting sponsorships and teams. She is also influential in the successful partnership between the Westmoreland Land Trust and County Parks. A board spokesman said, “We are very thankful for her commitment and dedication to our Westmoreland County parks and trails.”
The Westmoreland Heritage Trail Chapter is an organization comprised of 21 volunteers, including government officials and community members from the municipalities along the trail. The trail chapter is responsible for maintaining 18 miles of trail, fundraising, outreach and preservation. Chapter members have donated countless hours of service and their continued commitment makes the trail one of the most heavily used trail systems in Westmoreland.
The Greater Westmoreland County Labor Council has been involved with the annual Labor United Celebration event for many years. The council helps plan the event and has donated many volunteer hours working at food booths, ride pass booths, and bingo. The Labor Council also supports the annual March for Parks fundraising event. The board said, “We are thankful for their service and continued commitment to the success of our programs and events.”
Thanks to the support and funding of the Westmoreland County Commissioners, the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Department is able to provide area citizens with a wide range of year-round recreation opportunities in 10 parks and five hiking/biking trails throughout the county. Facilities include baseball and soccer fields; basketball, tennis, volleyball, shuffleboard and bocce courts; horseshoe pits; toboggan/sled areas; trout- and game-fish-stocked lakes; handicapped accessible fishing decks; bicycle trails; a skate and action park; two dog parks; amphitheaters; lakes for boating and fishing; swings and playgrounds; a giant slide; model radio-controlled airfields; equestrian trails; a BMX track; walking paths; adult and children’s fitness areas; areas for hunting (limited); dek hockey, and a scenic observation deck. Free events include outdoor concerts; fishing derbies; nature hikes, and a variety of festivals.
Westmoreland County’s 10 parks are Cedar Creek Park in Rostraver Township; Mammoth Park, Chestnut Ridge Park and Bridgeport Dam Park in Mount Pleasant Township; Northmoreland Park in Allegheny Township; Twin Lakes Park in Unity and Hempfield townships; Ann Rudd Saxman Nature Park and Historic Hanna’s Town in Hempfield Township; Sewickley Creek Wetlands in New Stanton Borough, and Loyalhanna Gorge Recreation Area in Derry and Ligonier townships.
Trails supported by the Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation are the Five Star Trail (Greensburg to Youngwood); the Westmoreland County section of the Great Allegheny Passage; Coal and Coke Trail (Mount Pleasant to Scottdale); Westmoreland Heritage Trail (Saltsburg to Delmont and Export to Trafford), and Little Crabtree Creek Trail (Twin Lakes Park to Crabtree).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.