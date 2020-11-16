Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB), with support provided by the Richard King Mellon Foundation, recently provided grants to five affiliates to increase awareness about proper waste disposal and recycling and convenient recycling services available in their county.
Among the recipients was Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling, which will produce a video to promote and educate county residents and businesses about their Community Recycling Center that will include a tour of the center and illustrate the recycling processes in operation. The center is open to the general public three days a week. More information about the center can be found online at www.westmorelandcleanways.org/westmoreland-cleanways-recycling-center/
Other recipients included PA CleanWays of Elk County, Keep Erie County Beautiful, Tri-County CleanWays of Lawrence and Mercer counties and PA CleanWays of Venango County.
“Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is grateful to the Richard King Mellon Foundation for providing support that will help our affiliates raise awareness about the many recycling services available to residents,” said Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.
America Recycles Day (ARD), a program of Keep America Beautiful, is held in mid-November each year to educate and encourage individuals to be more mindful of what they consume, where and how to properly recycle and to pledge to recycle more and recycle right in their everyday lives. In support of America Recycles Day, all Pennsylvanian’s are encouraged to take the #BeRecycled pledge and promise to actively choose to live a recycled lifestyle by recycling at home, work, school and on the go; buying products made with recycled content; and educating and encouraging friends, family, and neighbors to take the #BeRecycled pledge. Visit kab.org.
Contact your local Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful affiliate for more information about proper disposal in your area by going to keeppabeautiful.org and choosing Get Involved/Affiliate Network. To find collection and recycling events near you, visit Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Calendar of Events page.
