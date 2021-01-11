The Westmoreland Museum of American Art will hold a Kinselland Radio virtual event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.
The museum describes a “virtual vinyl drive sonic experience with inaugural artists in residence Anqwenique and DS Kinsel, who will take you on a journey exploring throwback deep cuts of classical, jazz, hip-hop, rhythm and blues, rock and retro pop records from the family’s inherited personal collection.
“This vinyl DJ set is inspired by the African American Art in the 20th century exhibition and celebrates the rich legacy and contributions of Black artists.”
The artist-in-residency program is a collaboration between The Westmoreland and BOOM Concepts made possible through support from The Fisher Fund of The Pittsburgh Foundation.
The event is free to attend. Advance registration is required and can be found at www.showclix.com/event/kinselland-radio
The registration deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. Registrants will receive the link to participate in the program at 5:15 p.m. to the email address that was used for registration.
Other museum virtual events include a Diversity Billboard Art Project Artists’ Talk with featured artists Susanne Slavick and Ginger Brooks Takahashi at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
The museum said the event will feature a “captivating virtual conversation between Susanne Slavick and Ginger Brooks Takahashi, two of the artists selected for the Diversity Billboard Art Project.
“The artists will be discussing their commissioned original works, which were inspired by the theme ‘Make Our Differences Our Strengths.’ The conversation will be moderated by lead artist for the project Sheila Cuellar-Shaffer. Attendees are encourage to ask questions in the live chat!”
The event is free. Advance registration is required and can be found at the museum website.
Additionally, the final installment of the virtual film series Pioneers of African American Cinema will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.
This final installment of the series will feature a special virtual screening of three short films: “Two Knights of Vaudeville,” Ebony Film Co., 1915; “Mercy, The Mummy Mumbled,” Ebony Film Co., 1918, and “Hot Biskits,” Spencer Williams, 1931
The film screening will be followed by a livestreamed discussion facilitated by Joe Lewis, executive director of the Jazz Bridge Project and founder/curator of the Black Bottom Film Festival presented by the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, and Kenneth Nicholson, visual artist and adjunct instructor at Seton Hill University, University of Pitt at Greensburg, and Westmoreland County Community College. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the program by asking questions in the live chat.
The event is free. Advance registration is required and can be found at the museum website.
