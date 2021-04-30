The Westmoreland Museum of American Art has announced that its Café Marchand will reopen next Wednesday, May 5, after being closed for more than a year because of the pandemic.
Café Marchand will feature grab-and-go service and offer a limited beverage and snack menu, which will include: four signature café drinks, a selection of delicious pastries from Sun Dawg Café, Red Ribbon Sodas, beer and wine options, biscotti, and additional individually packaged sweet and savory snacks.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, food and beverages cannot be consumed inside the museum at this time, but visitors can enjoy their food and beverages outdoors, when weather permits, in the Jack & Anne Robertshaw Family Gardens or on the newly covered Swank Terrace.
Café Marchand will be open during The Westmoreland’s hours of operation, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and advance registration will be required for admission to the museum. Admission to the museum remains free. One can find information on registering for a visit and the museum’s COVID-19 safety policies and procedures at thewestmoreland.org/visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.